EXCLUSIVE | Governor Hochul talks subway security while riding the M train with amNewYork Metro

Governor Kathy Hochul took the M train to Queens on Dec. 19, 2024 and spoke with riders (and amNewYork Metro) about subway safety and other issues.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Gov. Kathy Hochul met with transit riders and saluted safety patrol during a morning commute Thursday, a day after she decided to deploy 250 additional National Guard personnel to reinforce security measures in the subway system and reduce crime.

The city pol hopped on the M train at the Lexington Avenue-53rd Street station in Midtown, and headed east to Queens — greeting National Guard and police officers on duty, and chatting with riders along the way. amNewYork Metro was invited along the trip with the governor and had the opportunity to speak with her about subway safety.

Building on a pilot program that began last March, which saw the placement of 1,000 National Guard members, state police, and MTA Police across the subway to stop an early crime spike, Hochul believes that bolstering the presence of these forces is vital for maintaining public safety.

Hochul told amNewYork Metro that she believes the added patrols have significantly improved the subway’s safety dynamics. Save for crime spikes in January and February 2024, the governor noted that transit crime has declined in the months since the original deployment in March.

“I didn’t want to change the dynamic when we’re on a good path so I said, ‘Let’s bring a lot more people on here,'” she told amNewYork Metro.

The deployment is about more than just boots on the ground, according to the governor.

Each subway car is now equipped with cameras, a move aimed at collecting evidence in case of incidents and acting as a deterrent against potential wrongdoings.

“If you know you’re being watched, you’re less likely to act out,” she said, highlighting the importance of psychological safety alongside physical security. “Everyone thanks me for that. They’re grateful to see [the National Guard].”

Transit riders will still see officers from the NYPD, who have the authority underground to make arrests and carry firearms. The National Guard’s role is primarily preventive, supporting operations related to bag checks and acting as a protective presence.

“They’re there to intercede if necessary while also serving as a deterrent,” Hochul said.

While the decline in subway crime cannot be specifically attributed to the presence of cameras and the presence of the National Guard, Hochul said it can be considered one of the key contributors.

“It’s a strong factor, but you can never say one specific thing has caused a change. The safer people feel, the more they ride, which contributes to safety,” she said.

Regarding increased subway traffic decreasing crime, New Yorkers recently told amNewYork Metro that the potential increase of riders following the implementation of congestion pricing — which is slated to begin in January 2025 — was one of the reasons they are pushing back on the Manhattan toll plan.

Recent figures also show New York’s subway system has reached its post-pandemic ridership record.

Hochul believes, however, that the more people are riding the trains, the safer they’ll be.

“Crime goes down the more people there are. A crowded subway car means more witnesses, making it less likely for someone to commit a crime,” she said.

Higher fares

On Wednesday, the MTA board approved its budget plan for 2025, which could include another fare hike next summer, bumping up the base subway fare to $3 or higher.

Hochul stressed Thursday that the budget does not include spending on security measures such as the increased National Guard presence.

“The [MTA] have their financial planning process this time of year, which is unrelated to our deployment strategies,” Hochul said.

A source from the governor’s office has said that the National Guard operations underground are supported by $100 million, which is already included in the state budget. Instead of hiring 250 new National Guard members, the personnel being deployed have already been on payroll and are simply being redeployed.

The Governor reaffirmed her commitment to keeping the National Guard active in the subways for as long as necessary, ensuring that both residents and visitors feel secure as they navigate the bustling city’s transit system.