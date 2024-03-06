BREAKING: Hochul bringing National Guard into NYC subways as part of extensive transit crime battle plan

Governor Kathy Hochul, shown with MTA Chair Janno Lieber, announced on March 6, 2024 a multi-pronged battle plan against transit crime, including adding hundreds of National Guard and MTA Police officers into the system to conduct bag checks.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday that she is surging the National Guard and MTA Police officers into the city’s subway system after a slew of high profile crimes rocked the transit system.

Hochul said she would place 750 members of the National Guard, and 250 MTA officers, into the system to assist the NYPD in performing bag checks for possible weapons. She hopes this will help dissuade individuals from bringing weapons in underground.

The NYPD has already added up to 1,000 officers into the subway system every day in recent weeks following three recent homicides in transit since the start of the year.

Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD brass were noticeably absent from Hochul’s March 6 press conference inside the MTA’s Midtown Rail Control Center, where Hochul stood shoulder to shoulder with MTA police. While Hochul stated that she and the mayor simply had differing schedules, she seemed to take a jab at recent crime numbers and the mayor’s argument that crime is down.

“I’m not here today to talk to you about numbers and tell you stats and statistics,” Hochul charged. “I’m here to take action because that’s the situation requires. Rattling off statistic saying things are getting better doesn’t make you feel better.”

The governor also announced a multi-pronged battle plan to drop transit crime even further — including introducing legislation to ban those convicted of assaulting MTA employees from the transit system; coordinating greater cooperation between the MTA and local district attorneys to prosecute offenders; and install more cameras in customer areas within subway stations.

This is a developing story; more details later on amNY.com.