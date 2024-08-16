Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly assaulted a man in East Harlem on July 30, 2024.

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot a man in the neck in East Harlem last month.

According to law enforcement, on Tuesday, July 30, at around 3:14 a.m., the suspect fired off a gun, striking a 24-year-old man who was standing outside 327 E. 101 St. The victim sustained injury to the neck but survived the assault, police said.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the gunman fled the scene on foot to parts unknown. The suspect did not know the victim, authorities said. Police could not confirm yet a motive for the shooting, or if anything was said prior to the incident.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the NYPD released surveillance video of the suspect at large.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.