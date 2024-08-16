Crooks sought for stealing from men in Central Park robbery

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD is looking for a pair of crooks who robbed two people in Central Park earlier this week.

According to police, at 10:40 p.m. on Aug. 13, two 20-year-old men were at 62nd Street and West Drive when they were approached by two unknown men. The suspects proceeded to forcibly take three necklaces from one of the victims and a hat and vape pen from the other.

The suspects then fled the scene on foot on West Drive towards Columbus Circle. There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD describes the suspects as men with slim builds. The first suspect was last seen wearing a black tank top, ripped jeans, white sneakers, and a red and white baseball cap. The second suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black ripped jeans, dark-colored crocs, and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.