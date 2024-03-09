Central Park creep molested jogger during her run: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Special victims detectives are looking for the creep in Central Park who molested a jogger earlier this week.

On Saturday, the NYPD released images of the perpetrator behind the sexual abuse, which occurred in the area of 70 West Drive at about 6:30 p.m. on March 6.

Police reported that the deviant rode a blue Razor scooter and rolled up to the victim, a 30-year-old woman, from behind as she jogged through the park. He then dismounted the scooter, then grabbed the woman’s waist and rubbed himself against her.

Following the attack, the creep got back on the scooter and rode away from the scene northbound along West Drive, before exiting the park near the intersection of West 72nd Street and Central Park West.

The incident was reported to the Central Park Precinct, then turned over to the Manhattan Special Victims Squad. Police said the victim did not suffer any physical injury.

Generally a low-crime area, the Central Park Precinct has recorded just 13 major crimes so far in 2024, including one rape, according to the most recent CompStat figures.

Law enforcement agents described the suspect as a man with a dark complexion, brown eyes and a medium build believed to be between 20 and 25 years of age, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black-and-yellow sneakers.

The suspect is shown on video entering the subway system through an emergency exit at a nearby station.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.