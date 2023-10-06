Brute in Central Park beats female bicyclist with baton following near-miss on bike path: NYPD

The suspect who beat a female bicyclist in Central Park with a baton following a near-collision on Oct. 5, 2023.

Police are still looking for the brute who violently beat a senior woman biking through Central Park following a near-collision on Thursday.

Law enforcement sources said the 66-year-old female victim was riding with her daughter on separate bikes in the area of West 96th Street and West Drive at about 2:20 p.m. on Oct. 5 when she almost collided with the suspect as he walked along the bike path.

According to authorities, the perpetrator began to yell at the victim, then pulled out what appeared to be a collapsible baton and struck her on the head repeatedly, causing a laceration.

The victim’s daughter, who viewed the attack, then tried to confront the suspect and recorded a cellphone video of him as he strode away. In the video, he’s seen folding the collapsible baton and then concealing it. He ultimately fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The incident was reported to the Central Park Precinct. EMS rushed the 66-year-old woman to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

Normally one of the more serene areas of the city, the Central Park Precinct had catalogued just seven felony assaults this year through Oct. 1, according to the most recent CompStat report. That’s down from the 13 assaults tallied at the same point in 2022.

Police described the assailant as a man believed to be 50 years of age, with a medium build, a medium complexion and black hair. He was last seen wearing sunglasses, a blue t-shirt, tan cargo pants and gray sneakers while carrying a blue hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.