Suspect in Christmas Eve slashing spree at Grand Central indicted for rampage

The unhinged man who allegedly went on a slashing spree inside of Grand Central Station on Christmas Eve was indicted on Thursday afternoon.

According to court documents, 28-year-old Jason Sargeant began his terror spree on the 4, 5, and 6 train platform inside of Grand Central Station at around 10:10 p.m. on Dec. 24, 2024. He allegedly began ranting and raving while brandishing a knife, sending commuters fleeing.

Prosecutors said the suspect then allegedly climbed the stairs to the mezzanine, where a 42-year-old man was sitting waiting for his girlfriend, and slashed the bystander’s wrist, causing a large laceration and profuse bleeding. The victim suffered nerve and muscle damage.

Continuing to yell erratically, authorities said, Sargeant allegedly set his sights on a 26-year-old woman exiting the turnstile and punched her in the back of the head. Dropping her phone during the attack, the victim scrambled to retrieve it, only for Sargeant to reportedly kick it away before lunging at her with the knife and slashing her across the neck.

Both victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital; they survived the attacks.

“As alleged, Jason Sargeant attacked two people in the Grand Central Subway Station without provocation on Christmas Eve. Millions of New Yorkers and tourists alike visit Manhattan over the holidays and must be safe when doing so,” District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Those who commit acts of violence in our subway system will be held accountable. I hope the victims continue to heal from this terrifying attack.”

Law enforcement sources report that Sargeant would have most likely continued his indiscriminate assaults after he took the elevator to the concourse level if MTA police had not cuffed him.

Sargeant was indicted for second-degree murder, first-degree assault and attempted assault, second- and third-degree assault, and criminal possession of a weapon. Bail was set as $200,000 cash or $350,000 partially secured bond.