The city is taking a huge step to put the “park” back in Park Avenue.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced that the Park Avenue between East 46th Street and East 57th Street will be getting a major facelift. The city will be adding greenery, public seating, concessions, and safer crossings for pedestrians.

The effort comes as a part of the city’s continued effort to permanently reimagine Fifth Avenue as a safer, less congested, pedestrian-centered boulevard. As a part of the announcement, the city released an RFP to help develop the design for Park Avenue.

“High-quality public spaces aren’t just a luxury — they’re a necessity, and they’re a vital component of our vision to revitalize commercial corridors like Midtown and build a safer, more affordable, better city for all New Yorkers,” said Mayor Adams. “Our ambitious project will ensure that as the MTA completes its underground structural work, the Park Avenue that goes back on top will be better than ever, with more space for people to enjoy the greatest city in the world.”

“We’re putting the ‘park’ back in Park Avenue! This project will transform this iconic stretch of Manhattan’s Park Avenue by adding greenery and making important safety improvements. The Adams administration continues to reimagine public space in record ways,” said DOT Commissioner Rodriguez. “This street redesign is a key piece of a new vision for East Midtown, and we look forward to identifying a partner to make this vision a reality.”

The span of Park Avenue sits on top of the Grand Central Terminal Train Shed, which is currently under repair. The construction project will address critical infrastructure needs by replacing the train shed roof structure and waterproofing membrane while also enhancing Park Avenue. The transformational design aims to not only enhance the public space but also promote sustainable transit options and foster community among residents and visitors.

Construction is underway at Park Avenue between East 47th Street and East 48th Street. The block will be the first along Park Avenue to have a wider median when the street is restored as early as 2025.

“Reimagining the streetscape along Park Avenue is vital to enhancing New York’s premier central business district and maintaining our status as a top-tier forward-thinking international city,” said Winston Fisher, partner at Fisher Brothers. “I want to applaud Mayor Adams, his administration, and Commissioner Rodriguez for embracing this type of project. It should be used as a model going forward for transforming underutilized public space into curated and engaging landscapes that will spur economic activity. I’m excited to see the creative concepts for bringing Park Avenue to life and to continue to champion this work.”

During the RFP process, the DOT is seeking design services from a contractor that has a background in landscape architecture or urban design to create an innovative streetscape. The design team will then work with relevant agencies and speak with local stakeholders to come up with designs that are not only structurally sounds but also meet community needs.

“As our administration made clear in the ‘Making New York Work for Everyone’ action plan, a dynamic public realm ensures our commercial corridors remain vibrant hubs for daily life,” said Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development, and Workforce Maria Torres-Springer. “This important project along Park Avenue — one of the world’s great thoroughfares — exemplifies the bright future for Midtown Manhattan by bringing beautiful open space, housing, and culture next to modern offices.”