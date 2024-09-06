Police are searching for this suspect who allegedly entered a home in the Bronx, exposed himself to a woman before forcibly touching her and stealing her property.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are on the hunt for a man who allegedly broke into a 78-year-old woman’s home and then fondled her—before taking off with her belongings in the Bronx on Monday.

The terrifying incident occurred on Sept. 2 at around 12:50 a.m. near Graff and Schurz Avenues in Throggs Neck, police said. The pervert allegedly gained entry into the elderly woman’s home and then proceeded to expose himself before touching the woman’s body, cops said.

When the groping was over, the suspect then snagged the woman’s purse that contained an array of credit cards, two land line house phones and two pairs of earrings.

He then fled the scene before officers from the 45th Precinct arrived in response to a 911 call about the incident.

The victim suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention.

Police on Friday released surveillance photos of the suspect, one of which shows him driving a black Mercedes-Benz SUV.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are kept confidential.