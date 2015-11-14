Suspect Robert Bowie raped, attacked women over 3 hours in lower Manhattan, NYPD says

The NYPD arrested Robert Bowie, 20, of the Bronx, at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police say they have arrested a man suspected in a string of attacks on women, including an alleged rape, over the course of three hours Thursday in lower Manhattan.

The NYPD arrested Robert Bowie, 20, of the Bronx, at 1 a.m. Saturday in connection with three alleged attacks Thursday morning.

Police say Bowie tried to rape and rob a 33-year-old woman at 5:40 a.m. in her James Street apartment building. The victim fought off the suspect, who then fled, police say. The victim was not injured, cops say.

Two hours later, Bowie allegedly struck again. Police say the suspect followed a 24-year-old woman into her Broome Street apartment building at 7:40 a.m., then grabbed her ID. He fled when the victim screamed, police say. Police say the victim wasn’t injured.

The NYPD says Bowie then raped a 40-year-old woman an hour later, at 8:45 a.m. Cops say the suspect forced his way into the victim’s FDR Drive apartment, raped the victim and fled the scene. The victim was treated and released from a local hospital, according to police.

Bowie faces a number of charges, including rape, sex assault, burglary and robbery.