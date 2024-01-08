Two arrested for stabbing Bronx commuter after he wished them ‘Happy New Year’

Two of the four suspects wanted for brutality stabbing a Bronx straphanger on New Year’s Day after he wished them a “Happy New Year” were cuffed on Monday, police said.

Two of the four suspects wanted for brutality stabbing a Bronx straphanger on New Year’s Day after he wished them a “Happy New Year” were locked up on Monday, police said.

According to police sources, 19-year-olds Emmanuel Awah and Elias Afflada were arrested for their alleged role in the callous stabbing of a 29-year-old man inside of the 183rd Street train station.

The man was apparently standing on the southbound “D” train platform at around 8:47 p.m. on Jan. 1 when he muttered “Happy New Year” to four individuals.

But authorities said the group returned the greeting by attacking the victim, relentlessly beating him before one member of the foursome brandished a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

EMS rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

Both Awah and Afflada were arrested just before 9 a.m. on Monday, with investigators tracking Awah down to his home in Mount Edan while Afflada turned himself into authorities at Transit District 11 located near Yankee Stadium.

Both of the teens were walked out of Transit District 12 on Monday afternoon where they were to be transferred to Central Booking. They, however, refused to answer for their alleged crime when reporters peppered them with questions.

Awah and Afflada are charged with attempted murder, robbery, and assault.

Two other men remain on the lam for their part in the attack, with police asking the public to contact them immediately if they are located.