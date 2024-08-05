4 perps beat a man for his phone in Brooklyn: cops

Police are searching for this suspect and three others who allegedly beat and robbed a man in Brooklyn on Aug. 3, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police in Brooklyn are looking for four suspects who allegedly beat a man and robbed him of his cellphone on Saturday afternoon.

According to law enforcement sources, on Aug. 3 at around 2:40 p.m., the group of thieves approached the victim at the intersection of Ralph Avenue and Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Surrounding the man, the suspects then began kicking and punching him throughout his body, police said.

As the beating ensued, the suspects ripped the man’s cell phone off him before fleeing the scene on foot, all traveling in the same direction southbound on Bainbridge Street before officers from the 81st. Precinct responded.

EMS brought the victim to NYC Health and Hospitals/Kings County in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police on Sunday released photos and descriptions of each of the suspects, all of whom are approximately 20 to 30 years old.

Two of the suspects are described as having slim builds. One has a dark complexion and was last seen wearing a white tank top, gray sweatpants and blue and white sneakers. The other one has a medium complexion and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, orange shorts and blue and white sneakers.

The other two suspects have medium builds and dark complexions. One was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, gray shorts with black stripes and black sneakers. The other suspect was last seen wearing a black hat, black T-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Robberies are down 32% in the 81st Precinct year-to-date compared to the same point in 2023, according to the latest crime statistics.