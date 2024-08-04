Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Newspaper cover

Brooklyn

Off-duty correctional officer allegedly shoots man in Brooklyn dispute

By Posted on
photo aug 04 2024, 1 35 15 pm
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

An off-duty correctional officer allegedly shot a man in Brooklyn on Sunday, leaving him hospitalized after a dispute, authorities said.

According to police sources, the shooting occurred around 12:40 p.m. outside 721 Snediker Ave. in East New York. Officers from the 75th Precinct arrived to find a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

EMS transported the man to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, where he is expected to survive.

Sources with immediate knowledge of the situation reported that the gunman may be an off-duty correctional officer who owns the property. The dispute between the gunman and the victim allegedly began over a stolen cell phone.

During the altercation, a firearm was brandished, leading to a struggle in which the gun discharged. Police cordoned off the area as detectives investigated.

The gunman has not yet been charged, but police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell

About the Author

Dean Moses

Dean Moses is the Breaking News Editor at amNewYork Metro and resident photographer. He covers NYPD, crime, homelessness, and anything breaking news.

