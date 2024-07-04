Brooklyn shooting suspect engages cops in standoff after wounding man in apartment

NYPD Emergency Service Unit and Hostage Negotiation Team members at the scene where a barricaded suspect shot a man in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn on Wednesday, July 3.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A Brooklyn suspect shot a man, then briefly barricaded himself inside an apartment on Wednesday night, leading to a brief standoff with police.

Police said the chaotic scene unfolded just after 10:30 p.m. on July 3 inside 693 Halsey St. in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Officers from the 81st Precinct responded to an initial 911 call and found a man inside the apartment shot multiple times in the buttocks and right hip. Two children were also located nearby, but were not harmed, law enforcement sources said.

EMS rushed the victim to Interfaith Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police at the scene located the gunman in a rear room inside the apartment; he refused to come out, and engaged cops in a standoff.

The NYPD then dispatched its Emergency Services Unit to help diffuse the situation. The sight came as a shock to residents.

“The cops were moving in with shields, they came out with him a short time later,” said one resident. “This is interesting; never seen this on my block before.”

The standoff turned out to be brief. Within 30 minutes, the suspect was taken into custody without further incident, police noted.

Charges against the perpetrator are pending the results of the ongoing investigation, police said. His relationship to the shooting victim and the children inside the residence was not disclosed.