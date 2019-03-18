LATEST PAPER
Tattoos could help identify body pulled from Brooklyn waters, NYPD says

The corpse was found floating near the Brooklyn Army Terminal earlier this month, police said.

The man has tattoos of boxing gloves, a money bag and a skeleton playing cards on his arms, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Tattoos of a money bag, boxing gloves and a skeleton playing cards could help police identify a body that was pulled from New York waters earlier this month. 

The body, of a man believed to be in his 30s, was found floating in the Bay Ridge Channel near the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park shortly after 11 a.m. March 13, police said.

The decomposed body was unidentified, but multiple tattoos on the man’s left arms are visible.

The NYPD released the images of the tattoos Sunday, hoping someone will recognize them. The skeleton tattoo has the words “Cheat 2 Win” around it, and “MOB” below it.

The man also was wearing yellow and black Nike sneakers and a red Casio G-Shock watch, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

