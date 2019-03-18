Tattoos of a money bag, boxing gloves and a skeleton playing cards could help police identify a body that was pulled from New York waters earlier this month.

The body, of a man believed to be in his 30s, was found floating in the Bay Ridge Channel near the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park shortly after 11 a.m. March 13, police said.

The decomposed body was unidentified, but multiple tattoos on the man’s left arms are visible.

The NYPD released the images of the tattoos Sunday, hoping someone will recognize them. The skeleton tattoo has the words “Cheat 2 Win” around it, and “MOB” below it.

The man also was wearing yellow and black Nike sneakers and a red Casio G-Shock watch, police said.

The medical examiner will determine the man’s cause of death.