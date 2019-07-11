LATEST PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
News

Taxi crashes into building in Manhattan, injuring 8, FDNY says

A taxi crashed into a restaurant in Hell's

A taxi crashed into a restaurant in Hell's Kitchen Thursday. Photo Credit: Citizen App

By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865
Print

A taxi slammed into a restaurant in Hell's Kitchen Thursday afternoon, injuring at least eight people, the FDNY said.

The crash happened on Ninth Avenue between 54th and 53rd streets just after 12:30 p.m., according to the fire department.

Of the eight who were injured, five were taken to area hospitals and three refused medical attention at the scene, the FDNY said. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, per the fire department.

Based on videos shared on Citizen App, the restaurant the taxi crashed into appears to be Westville.

Inspectors with the Department of Buildings have been called to the scene for an investigation, a spokeswoman said.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Lauren Cook

Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

News photos & videos

New York City prepares for a ticker-tape parade Ticker-tape parade for Women's World Cup champions
U.S. Women's National Team members Alex Morgan, left, The Women's World Cup parade, in photos
Coney Island is a neighborhood unlike any other. What to do and eat in Coney Island
Two dozen Democrats are running for president in Crowded field of Democrats in 2020 race
President Donald Trump delivers remarks during the "Salute Photos from Trump's Fourth of July spectacle in D.C.
While it's not on the Fourth of July The best places to view the July Fourth fireworks