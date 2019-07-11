A taxi slammed into a restaurant in Hell's Kitchen Thursday afternoon, injuring at least eight people, the FDNY said.

The crash happened on Ninth Avenue between 54th and 53rd streets just after 12:30 p.m., according to the fire department.

Of the eight who were injured, five were taken to area hospitals and three refused medical attention at the scene, the FDNY said. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, per the fire department.

Based on videos shared on Citizen App, the restaurant the taxi crashed into appears to be Westville.

Inspectors with the Department of Buildings have been called to the scene for an investigation, a spokeswoman said.

