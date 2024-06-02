Police at the scene where a 15-year-old boy was shot dead in Brownsville, Brooklyn on June 2, 2024.

A 15-year-old boy in Brooklyn was shot dead Sunday afternoon in another horrific act of gun violence.

Police sources said the deadly shooting occurred at about 10:45 a.m. on June 3 near 80 Osborn St. in Brownsville, within the Howard Houses public housing complex and the 73rd Precinct‘s confines.

The 73rd Precinct has seen a massive increase in homicides and shootings so far in 2024, according to the most recent CompStat statistics.

Through May 26, the command had seen 12 homicides, up 200% from the four reported at the same point last year; there have also been 23 shootings with 27 injuries year-to-date, up from 14 shootings with 15 related injuries year-to-date in 2023.

Two weeks ago, a man was killed and another was seriously injured in a double shooting near 101 Osborn St. in Brownsville, just down the block from the scene of Sunday’s deadly shooting.

Officers found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his chest.

EMS rushed the youngster to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later. Police have not yet released his identity, pending family notification.

Bystanders described the painful scene as first responders tried in vain to save the youngster’s life.

“The paramedics were pumping on his chest swiftly,” said one individual. “He wasn’t really responding. The family, I feel bad for them.”

During the preliminary investigation, police took a person of interest connected to the shooting into custody for further questioning.

Charges against that individual are pending the results of the ongoing inquiry.

Betty Gladstone, a long-time neighborhood resident, lamented the latest murder in a neighborhood with a long legacy of gun violence.

“Nothing at all changes over here,” said Gladstone. “I’ve been here over 12 years. I can’t tell you how many shootings the Howard Houses have seen. It is so unfortunate.”

With reporting by Lloyd Mitchell