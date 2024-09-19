A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Thursday near McKee CTE High School on Staten Island on Sept. 19, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg on Thursday near McKee CTE High School on Staten Island.

According to law enforcement sources, the incident occurred at 12:56 p.m. on Sept. 19 outside the school at 273 St. Mark’s Place.

Officers from the 120th Precinct responded to a 911 call about the incident. Upon arrival, they were informed a student was shot in the leg. EMS rushed the young victim to Richmond University Medical Center in stable condition.

It is unclear if the school went into a lockdown at the time of the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Jenna Lyle, a spokesperson for the DOE said students “deserve to be safe” in their neighborhoods.

“While this incident took place off campus, this is a highly concerning consequence of the proliferation of guns in our city,” Lyle said. “Our students deserve to be safe in their neighborhoods, and we are working closely with the school to ensure students have the resources they need, including support from external violence interruption organizations.”

The incident comes just one day after a student at nearby Curtis High School was arrested for bringing a loaded gun into the school.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated story, two students were caught packing guns at Flushing High School in Queens on Thursday afternoon.

Officers from the 109th Precinct responded to a 911 call at around 12:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 of a found firearm at the school, located at 35-01 Union St.

According to law enforcement sources, a school safety agent recovered two guns from the book bags of two male students, ages 15 and 17.

No injuries were reported, but the school temporarily went into a “soft lockdown,” police sources said.

Both students were arrested, with charges pending.

Lyle said student safety and well being is the DOE’s top priority.

“We are grateful to our NYPD School Safety Agents who worked quickly to deescalate, recover both weapons, and ensure that our buildings are safe,” she said. “The school followed all procedures, and we are working closely with NYPD regarding follow-up actions.”