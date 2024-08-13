Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

More than 800,000 healthcare workers across New York have received more than $2 billion in bonuses from the state government, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The extra funds were awarded to employees who provide hands-on, patient-facing care in counties throughout The Empire State. Only employees with an annualized base salary of $125,000 or less were eligible, whether they are full- or part-time.

The extra payments were doled out since Hochul launched the Health Care Worker Bonus Program in 2022 and provided bonuses of up to $3,000 for each eligible employee.

“Healthcare workers deliver for New Yorkers every day – and that’s why we’re delivering for them,” Hochul said. “Our powerful investments are putting money back in workers’ pockets and helping to grow our health care workforce to provide the highest quality care for New Yorkers.”

According to the governor’s office, the benefits were determined by specific “vesting periods,” or the number of hours worked during a consecutive six-month period between Oct. 1, 2021, to March 31, 2024.

The Health Care Worker Bonus Program is part of the governor’s efforts to put “more money in the pockets of New Yorkers” and address the cost of living around the state.

“Healthcare workers are the backbone of our healthcare infrastructure, and they are the frontline workers who go above and beyond to provide hands-on care and medical services,” said state Health Commissioner James McDonald. “Through Gov. Hochul’s Health Care Worker Bonus Program we acknowledge our health care workers’ unwavering dedication to the health and wellbeing of New Yorkers.”

The announcement follows the state’s disbursement of child tax credit payments that started this month. More than a million families throughout New York have received or will receive a state supplemental payment of up to $330 per child through the Empire State Child Credit.

The state also launched the website, ny.gov/childcare, a digital portal to help make free or low-cost child care more accessible to eligible families statewide through New York State’s Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP).

Meanwhile, state Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx) shared that he is “proud” that the heath-care payments are helping New Yorkers.

“I’m proud that the state has distributed funds to our dedicated healthcare heroes on the front line and recognizes the efforts of health professionals by providing resources to help manage the cost of living in New York,” Rivera said. “New York must continue investing in our healthcare workforce for a healthier state.”