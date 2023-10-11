Quantcast
Queens

Teen slashed outside of Queens high school: cops

By Posted on
NYPD crime police
File photo.
Photo by Dean Moses

A teen was slashed near a Queens high school on Wednesday morning, sending it into lockdown, police confirmed.

According to police sources, the incident unfolded at around 9:47 a.m. on 28-01 41st Avenue in Long Island City, just outside of Newcomers High School on Oct. 11. While details surrounding what caused the attack remains unclear, an unknown assailant attacked a 16-year-old boy.

The perpetrator slashed the teen in the left arm before swiftly making a getaway, with sources indicating the suspect may have fled aboard the 7 train. Police have not confirmed whether they believe the attacker to be another teen.

The victim was rushed to Cornell hospital by EMS where he is expected to make a full recovery.

A staff member at Newcomers High School told amNewYork Metro that the incident sent the institution into lockdown, lasting about 30 minutes before the precautions were lifted. According to the employee, the school is filling out reports regarding the matter.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.

