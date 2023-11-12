Teen who ripped USA flags off street pole during pro-Palestine rally arrested: NYPD

The teen who climbed a Midtown pole and snapped American flags that were displayed there on Friday in a now viral video was arrested, cops confirmed.

A teenage activist who climbed a Midtown pole and pulled down several American flags Friday has been arrested, cops confirmed.

The incident, which was captured on social media and went viral, took place during a pro-Palestine rally that saw thousands take to the streets of Manhattan Nov. 10. The demonstration, which commenced at Columbus Circle, saw leagues of protesters march through Midtown calling for a cease fire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. Several attendees were arrested.

The teenager was seen on video at about 9:30 p.m. on East 43rd Street and Lexington Avenue scaling the pole and removing several Star-Spangled Banners before replacing them with the Palestinian colors. The act generated thousands of views on X, formally known as Twitter, and Instagram, prompting widespread condemnation.

“Disgusting, absolutely disgusting,” one commenter wrote.

“This is ridiculous,” another wrote.

On Saturday night police confirmed that the individual, 17, had been arrested by cops shortly after the incident took place. The teen, a minor, was charged with reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct before being released to his parents.

Other viral moments also included protesters kicking the doors to Grand Central Station, cracking the glass, and a man being taken away in cuffs unconscious after a brawl.

The 17-year-old was one of six arrested on Nov. 10, with another being for obstructing governmental administration and the rest for disorderly conduct.