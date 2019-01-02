Teens steal MTA bus, drive it around city for hours, NYPD says

The teens got the bus in the Bronx and drove it to Queens and Brooklyn, police said.

Police have released images of six teenagers they said allegedly stole an MTA bus and drove it around the city for hours on Dec. 23. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Six teenagers are being sought after they allegedly stole an MTA bus and drove it around the city for four hours this month, police said Sunday.

The teens, four boys and two girls, boarded the unoccupied bus on Hunts Point Avenue, near Southern Boulevard, in the Bronx, at about 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 23, police said. They then drove it to Queens and Brooklyn, before returning to the Bronx and parking it near the corner of Prospect and Westchester avenues, at about 11:40 p.m., police said.

There was no reported damage to the bus.

Earlier on Dec. 23, three of the teens appear to have been involved in the theft of a different MTA bus in Brooklyn.

The bus was taken from a depot in Cypress Hills by three individuals at about 12:30 a.m., police said. It was later recovered about a mile and a half away on Conduit Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue.

Police released images of teens they said stole an MTA bus from a depot in Cypress Hills on Dec. 23. Photo Credit: NYPD

Whether or not the thefts were linked was under investigation.

Images of the suspects in each incident were released by the NYPD.