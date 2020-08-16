The 2020 Democratic National Convention starts Monday, here’s how and who to watch

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Starting Monday, the Democratic National Convention — most of which will be held virtually outside the host city of Milwaukee — will see a lineup of New York politicians speaking throughout the week, starting with Governor Andrew Cuomo.

These 17 keynote speakers are those regarded by the Democratic Party to be some their biggest “rising stars” they expect will motivate the country further in electing the presumptive presidential nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, and presumptive vice presidential nominee, California Senator Kamala Harris, to the White House in November.

On Aug. 17, Cuomo will join former First Lady Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders – among others – from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. as an official kickoff which will also act as a rallying cry to support Biden.

“Amidst all of the chaos and crises our nation is facing, Democrats are focused on finding new and innovative ways to engage more Americans than ever before—because that’s how we’ll mobilize the nation to defeat Donald Trump in November,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the 2020 Democratic National Convention. “The convention keynote has always been the bellwether for the future of our party and our nation, and when Americans tune in next week they’ll find the smart, steady leadership we need to meet this critical moment.”

Tuesday night will feature Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, followed by former Secretary of State John Kerry before Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takes the stage. Taking place between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. this night, former President Bill Clinton and Dr. Jill Biden, the former vice president’s wife, are expected to close out the evening.

Wednesday night will not see any political leaders from New York taking the stage, but will be well worth the watch with Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, Vice Presidential nominee Harris and finally former President Barack Obama.

Billie Eilish will be performing as well.

Senator Corey Booker, California Governor Gavin Newsom, Pete Buttigieg, and Andrew Yang will speak before former Vice President Biden provides the acceptance address on Thursday night. It will feature a performance by The Chicks, formerly known as the Dixie Chicks.

