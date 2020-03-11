Quantcast
The Villager

Manhattan Snaps: Neil Diamond visits NYU fencers in 1972

Gabe Herman
3 hours ago
1 min read
Neil Diamond with his 2-year-old son Jesse and NYU fencers, left to right: Mike Sheridan, Tom Sheridan and Ed DeViro. (File photo: NYU)

The Oct. 12, 1972 issue of The Villager included a story about Neil Diamond, in town for a series of shows, visiting his old stomping grounds at an NYU fencing practice at Washington Square Gymnasium. The singer-songwriter was a fencer for NYU from 1958-62, and helped Abraham Lincoln High School win the city scholastic fencing championship in 1958. Diamond said in the article, by Jay Horwitz, that he kept in touch with his NYU fencing teammates and enjoyed meeting members of the current team. “My four years at NYU were just beautiful,” said Diamond in the article. 

