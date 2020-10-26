NYC SHOOTINGS: Three people wounded citywide overnight in ongoing gun violence | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three people were shot overnight in the latest gunfire in Brooklyn, Queens and the Bronx as violence wanes since last week’s flurry of gang-related attacks.

More than 40 people were shot last week in mostly gang-related shootings, with eight of those ending in fatality. Last night’s shootings appeared to be centered around disputes, according to police.

In the latest shooting last night, at 9:40 p.m. on Oct. 25, a 30-year-old woman was shot in the ankle at 65-60 Parsons Blvd. in the Pomonok Houses in South Flushing, Queens. She was taken to Booth Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Officers from the 107th Precinct are seeking a gunman apparently known to the victim who was shot during a dispute.

At 11:25 p.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was shot twice in the leg in front of 1405 70th St. in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn. Officers from the 62nd Precinct say the victim told them he was involved in a dispute with an undisclosed person. He was taken to Maimonides Hospital in stable condition.

There are no arrests in this case, and police are looking at security video to identify the assailant.

Finally, at 12:46 a.m. on Oct. 27, cops from the 46th Precinct responded to shots fired at 160 West 174th St. in Morris Heights, the Bronx and found a 29-year-old man conscious, but shot in the abdomen.

The victim was rushed to Jacobi Medical Center, where he was in stable condition, but investigators have found him “uncooperative.”

There were several cases of shots fired around the city last night, though there were no other people hit in the gunfire.

Police also released the name of a 22-year-old man who was shot in Queens on Oct. 15, after he died Wednesday of his wounds.

Law enforcement officials from the 103rd Precinct say that at 4:39 p.m., Numani Lambert, 22, of University Avenue in the Bronx, was shot in the head and arm in Rufus King Park near the corner of 153rd Street and 90th Road. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital, where he died over the weekend.

Investigators at that time believe the shooting was gang-related. There have been no arrests at this time.

Wanted for questioning

Detectives from the 81st Precinct are seeking an unidentified assailant being sought in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday, October 23 in Bedford Stuyvesant, Brooklyn.

Police at about 1:03 a.m., the victims, a 30-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were sitting in their vehicle opposite of 155 Chauncey Street, when an unidentified assailant approached the vehicle and fired multiple times into the vehicle, hitting striking the man in the left arm and abdomen and striking the female in the lower back, hip and shoulder.

The victims were rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition. The male shooter then fled in an unknown direction.

Cops described the attacker as a man with a dark complexion, possibly in his teens, with a thin build and last seen wearing all black clothing and is seen shooting into the vehicle at the victims.

Surveillance video of the unidentified male assailant was provided by police.

Anyone with information in regard to this or any of the other shootings is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips online at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.