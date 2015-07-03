Times Square costumed characters invade Coney Island!

The characters are on the hunt for new tourists.

People dressed as the Cookie Monster and Elmo work in Times Square. Photo Credit: iStock

Times Square isn’t enough. Not for these advantageous characters!

After numerous run-ins with law enforcement, it’s looking like some of the costumed characters that roam Times Square are moving south – to Coney Island. According to the Brooklyn Paper, the likes of SpongeBob and Iron Man have popped up along the boardwalk looking for an audience (and then asking for money).

Locals are not happy.

“I don’t like Times Square,” said Joe Hunt. “Coney Island is the farthest thing from Time Square.”

Well, maybe not for long…

The Alliance for Coney Island told the Brooklyn Paper it was investigating and talking to “the appropriate agencies.”