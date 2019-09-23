A 2-year-old boy died on Monday after plunging six stories from a window of a Brooklyn apartment building, police said.

The NYPD was called to the building on Eldert Lane, between Blake and Dumont avenues, just after 11 a.m.

The boy, identified by police as Lareese Williams Jr., was found unconscious and unresponsive on the pavement when first responders arrived.

He was rushed to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The medical examiner will determine his cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.