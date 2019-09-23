News Toddler dies after fall from 6th-floor window of Brooklyn building, NYPD says A toddler died after falling from the sixth floor of a building in Brooklyn on Monday, police said. Photo Credit: Rajvi Desai By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Updated September 23, 2019 1:03 PM Print Share fbShare Tweet Email A 2-year-old boy died on Monday after plunging six stories from a window of a Brooklyn apartment building, police said. The NYPD was called to the building on Eldert Lane, between Blake and Dumont avenues, just after 11 a.m. The boy, identified by police as Lareese Williams Jr., was found unconscious and unresponsive on the pavement when first responders arrived. He was rushed to The Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said. The medical examiner will determine his cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing. By Lauren Cook lauren.cook@amny.com @L_Cook865 Lauren joined amNY.com as a news editor in 2016. Previously, she worked as a web producer at CBS New York and News 12. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.