Transgender women assaulted in Queens, man charged with hate crime, NYPD says

The man yelled gay slurs at the women before attacking them, cops said.

Two transgender women were attacked by a man in Jackson Heights on March 17, 2017, police said. Photo Credit: ABC

A man was charged with a hate crime Saturday after he assaulted two transgender women in Queens on Friday, police said.

Patrick O’Meara, 38, who appeared to be intoxicated at the time, approached the women near 82nd Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Jackson Heights at about 4:30 p.m., police said.

He yelled gay slurs at them and then threw one to the ground, punching her, cops said. He then fled and returned with a cane. He attempted to strike the same victim with the cane, but the other woman blocked it, getting hit by the cane on her hand, police said.

The second woman then punched O’Meara in the face, cops said. O’Meara fled but was arrested hours later.

Both victims, 31 and 33 years old, had injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to a hospital.

O’Meara, of Long Island, was charged with assault and a hate crime, police said.