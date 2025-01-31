City officials are standing against the Trump administration’s attempted halt of Medicaid funding to states.

POTUS ordered a halt of funding in a memo that has since been rescinded. The dramatic policy shift sparked an immediate backlash from healthcare advocates and organizations that rely heavily on Medicaid funding, particularly group homes and support services for individuals with disabilities.

The memo initiated a temporary suspension of Medicaid payments while federal agencies reviewed financial assistance programs, including those aimed at supporting vulnerable populations. Backed by six executive orders emphasizing cuts to what the administration termed “wasteful” funding, the directive sent shockwaves through the healthcare industry, triggering fears of operational shutdowns for many service providers.

In response, advocates from various sectors organized protests and contacted their state representatives, demanding that the administration reconsider its stance. Several organizations also planned to file lawsuits against the administration to protect Medicaid funding.

Congresswoman Nydia M. Velázquez recently joined local elected officials, community leaders, and healthcare workers at Community Healthcare Network Williamsburg to stand against any potential freeze.

“Community health centers are a lifeline for millions of families in New York and across the country. But this week, Republicans put that care at risk by freezing federal grants, creating chaos and forcing some health centers to consider shutting down,” Congresswoman Velázquez said at the rally. “And it doesn’t stop there, this Republican scheme would have gutted Medicaid, pushed children out of Head Start, and slashed funding for first responders. Democrats won’t stand by while working families suffer just so the ultra-wealthy can get another handout.”

The fickle actions from the White House have left healthcare providers uncertain of their future and worried every day New Yorkers that are dependent on their care.

According to Bryan Tolentino, director of Infectious Disease and LGBTQ+ Health at CHN, the Williamsburg Health Center sees over 5,500 patients per year, of all different ages and needs. Patients come for a full range of services, from primary care to behavioral health, dental, nutrition, obstetrics and gynecology and supportive services for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Federal funding is critical in ensuring that these services remain accessible to those who need them most. Without it, too many are left behind, unable to access vital treatments, preventive care, and the support that allows them to thrive,” Tolentino said.

Governor Kathy Hochul said city officials remain committed to ensuring New Yorkers have access to the healthcare services they were promised.

“In the hours since the federal government released their memo threatening to slash $3 trillion in federal funding, millions of New Yorkers have voiced their fears that this unprecedented step would take away their health care, defund their local law enforcement agencies, block repairs to roads and bridges and so much more,” Hochul said in a statement.

Just days after the initial announcement, the White House Office of Management and Budget revealed that the directive had been rescinded.

Despite the rescission, critics remain cautious, arguing that such tactics reflect a troubling pattern of prioritizing political agendas over the well-being of everyday Americans. Experts assert that cutting Medicaid funding would disproportionately affect minority communities and low-income families, many of whom rely solely on these services for their healthcare needs.

The Trump administration’s push to reshape federal funding underscores a contentious political landscape as debates around healthcare and social services remain front and center.

With the threat of a future funding freeze still looming, organizations are urging state and federal officials to commit to long-term solutions that safeguard Medicaid and its beneficiaries.

“The federal government committed this money to New York — they must keep their end of the bargain,” Hochul said. “For that reason, I am working with Attorney General Letitia James on new litigation to ensure these funds are delivered to New York as promised, and as required by law.”