Trump travel ban ruling sparks #BoycottHawaii Twitter trend

These Trump supporters won’t be relaxing on the sandy beaches of Hawaii any time soon.

Following the decision by a federal judge in Hawaii to block President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban Wednesday night, supporters of the ban took to Twitter to swear off the state entirely, calling for a boycott.

“Haven’t been to Hawaii in years and now will not go again. #BoycottHawaii and pull federal funding,” said Debbie Martin.

“#BoycottHawaii I was taking my kids & Grandkids to Hawaii. We just cancelled @gohawaii your Judge threatens our safety,” said Wendy Voss.

“#boycottHawaii – this is supposedly Obama’s home state. I wonder if he had anything to do with the judicial action. Bye Bye tourism,” said Kay Langdon.

U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson announced the decision to temporarily halt Trump’s revamped executive order, which bans travelers from six Muslim-majority countries for 90 days, just hours before it was set to be implemented. Although the order was signed by Trump on March 6, it was not scheduled to go into effect until 12:01 a.m. on March 16, giving government agencies time to prepare for the directive.

The new order faced legal challenges from various attorneys general as well as advocacy groups almost immediately.

In granting the temporary restraining order in response to a lawsuit by the state of Hawaii, U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson found on Wednesday that “a reasonable, objective observer … would conclude that the executive order was issued with a purpose to disfavor a particular religion.”

Those in support of the judge’s decision quickly fired back at those calling for a boycott, many suggesting the state is better off without Trump’s followers visiting. Others pointed to how many boycotts Trump supporters are racking up.

“You guys would hate it there anyway, everyone is friendly and cares about the environment,” said Supreme Hakim.

“I’m going to pick up a Starbucks coffee, have lunch at McDonalds and start planning my Hawaii vacation! #TrumpFreeZones #BoycottHawaii,” Madelyn de Winter said.

Trump responded to the judge’s decision Wednesday night, calling it a judicial overreach that made the United States look weak.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang issued a nationwide preliminary injunction in a similar case in Maryland brought by refugee resettlement agencies represented by the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Immigration Law Center.

Trump has vowed to take the Hawaii case “as far as it needs to go,” including to the Supreme Court, in order to get a ruling that the ban is legal.

-With Reuters