Two city homeless shelters will no longer house kids

Including the one where Dasani and her family lived.

Two of the city’s largest homeless shelters will be converted to adults-only facilities, Mayor Bill de Blasio and the Department of Homeless Services announced on Friday.

Auburn Family Residence in Fort Greene and the Catherine Street shelter in lower Manhattan will relocate the families to either permanent housing or smaller facilities. The change is set to take effect by the end of the school year.

According to the mayor’s office, there are 64 families with children residing at Auburn and 83 families with children at the Catherine Street shelter.

De Blasio and Public Advocate Letitia James pledged this change after a New York Times series on 12-year-old Dasani Coates, who lived in the Auburn Family Shelter with her family for three years.