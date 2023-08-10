Two men punched in the head near Union Square in bias attack: NYPD

Police are looking for this man in connection to a bias attack in Manhattan on June 28

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly spewed out homophobic remarks before punching two men in the head near Union Square Park in June.

The victims, both 23-year-old men, were sitting on a bench near East 13th Street and Broadway at around 8 p.m. on June 28 when they were approached by the suspects and an argument ensued.

According to police, the suspects made anti-LGBTQIA+ statements before punching the men in the head and shoving them in the chest. The suspects then fled northbound on Broadway towards East 14th Street. The victims were not seriously injured.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the assault. Police have released photos of the suspects.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).