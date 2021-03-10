Two men shot and killed in separate daytime shootings in the Bronx | amNewYork

The NYPD is investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead in the Bronx.
The first shooting occurred on March 5. At 5:16 p.m. that evening, police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the vicinity of Rosedale Avenue and East Tremont Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 35-year-old Travis Brooker lying on the ground at the scene, unconscious and unresponsive, with at least one gunshot wound to his head.
EMS rushed Brooker to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.
The NYPD released a video of three suspects who are said to be connected to the shooting:
In a separate incident, police responded to a call regarding a man shot in front of 1268 Morrison Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on March 9. Upon their arrival, officers found 30-year-old Jadon Robinson lying unconscious and unresponsive in front of the location with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.
EMS responded and transported Robinson to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.