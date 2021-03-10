Two men shot and killed in separate daytime shootings in the Bronx | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is investigating two separate shootings that left two men dead in the Bronx.

The first shooting occurred on March 5. At 5:16 p.m. that evening, police responded to a 911 call regarding shots fired in the vicinity of Rosedale Avenue and East Tremont Avenue. Upon their arrival, officers found 35-year-old Travis Brooker lying on the ground at the scene, unconscious and unresponsive, with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

EMS rushed Brooker to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

The NYPD released a video of three suspects who are said to be connected to the shooting:

In a separate incident, police responded to a call regarding a man shot in front of 1268 Morrison Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on March 9. Upon their arrival, officers found 30-year-old Jadon Robinson lying unconscious and unresponsive in front of the location with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

EMS responded and transported Robinson to NYC Health & Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.