Two men sought for stealing over $10K worth of luxury bags from Meatpacking District store

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is looking for a pair of crooks that robbed a luxury store at knifepoint in the Meatpacking District.

According to police, at 1:14 p.m. on Oct. 26 two unknown men entered the Christian Louboutin located at 59 Horatio Street. One suspect pulled out a knife and threatened an employee.

Both suspects proceeded to steal six handbags, valued at $10,420 in total, from the display shelves before fleeing the scene. One suspect fled eastbound on Horatio Street, while the other fled westbound on Horatio Street. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects taken from inside the store:

The knife-wielding suspect is described as a dark-skinned man between the ages of 35 and 45 years old and he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue baseball hat, a black jacket and black boots. The second suspect is described as a medium-skinned man between the ages of 20 to 30 years old and was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket with a hood and black sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.