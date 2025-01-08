Quantcast
Brooklyn

Two men sought for stabbing man in early-morning Brooklyn attack

Cops are looking for two suspects, one of whom (pictured above) stabbed a man during a fight in Brooklyn.
The NYPD is looking for a duo who attacked a man in Brooklyn last month.

According to police, at 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9, a 66-year-old man was walking in front of 250 53rd St. when he was approached by two unknown men. After getting into an argument with the victim, one suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back, causing a laceration, while the other punched the victim several times throughout the head and body.

The suspects then fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Both suspects are described by police as men in their 20s. The knife-wielding assailant was last seen wearing a white coat, black pants and white sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark coat and dark jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

 

Emily Davenport

Emily Davenport is the Digital Editor of amNewYork Metro. She covers entertainment, business and things to do stories around New York City, both in writing and through video. Outside of work, you can find her exploring the city or hanging out at home with her cranky bird.

