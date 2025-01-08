Two men sought for stabbing man in early-morning Brooklyn attack

The NYPD is looking for a duo who attacked a man in Brooklyn last month.
According to police, at 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9, a 66-year-old man was walking in front of 250 53rd St. when he was approached by two unknown men. After getting into an argument with the victim, one suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back, causing a laceration, while the other punched the victim several times throughout the head and body.
The suspects then fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.