Two men sought for stabbing man in early-morning Brooklyn attack

Cops are looking for two suspects, one of whom (pictured above) stabbed a man during a fight in Brooklyn.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

The NYPD is looking for a duo who attacked a man in Brooklyn last month.

According to police, at 1:15 a.m. on Dec. 9, a 66-year-old man was walking in front of 250 53rd St. when he was approached by two unknown men. After getting into an argument with the victim, one suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the back, causing a laceration, while the other punched the victim several times throughout the head and body.

The suspects then fled the scene to parts unknown. The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Both suspects are described by police as men in their 20s. The knife-wielding assailant was last seen wearing a white coat, black pants and white sneakers. The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark coat and dark jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on X @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.