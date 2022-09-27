Cops are searching for a man after two people were shot in Harlem Tuesday, police said.

According to police sources, the incident occurred at approximately 3:24 p.m. on Sept. 27 outside of 215 West 125 St., where a 25-year-old man was arguing with the gunman when he was shot in the right leg.

During the chaos, authorities said, the suspect mistakenly gunned down a 48-year-old woman, who was also struck in the leg.

After the shootings, the perpetrator, who police described as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, fled the scene on foot along 7th Avenue.

Officers from the 28th Precinct responded to the scene. The injured man was rushed to St. Luke’s Roosevelt Hospital, while the female was rushed to Harlem Hospital. Both are expected to survive.

The scene remains very active at the time of publication as detectives investigate. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.