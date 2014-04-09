Two women dead in apparent suicide leaps: NYPD

Both cases are under investigation.

Two Upper East Side women jumped to their deaths in separate incidents Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said a 43-year-old woman jumped from the 18th floor and landed on a 9th floor balcony of the Trump Palace at about 1:45 a.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene. NYPD officials said they were not releasing her name.

At 8:30 a.m. Wednesday police responded to another apparent suicide. A 76-year-old woman jumped from an apartment at 315 E. 86th Street, officials said.

Both cases are under investigation.