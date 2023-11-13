Two workers rescued on Upper East Side after scaffolding partly collapses 23 floors above ground

Two workers were dramatically rescued after they were left dangling from Upper East Side scaffolding on Monday, authorities said.

Pedestrians on the Upper East Side were left looking to the sky on Monday afternoon when a motor powering the scaffolding ceased to function correctly, leaving it hanging against the side of an apartment building’s 23rd floor on East 75th Street and 1st Avenue at around 3 p.m.

According to the FDNY, Firefighters were able to save the workers without them suffering injuries by pulling them into the building.

Locals told amNewYork Metro that they were terrified the apparatus would come crashing down, hurting a loved one.

“My mom has Alzheimer’s and she was standing in the street and I screamed at her to get out of the street,” Dara Ettinger, a resident who lives opposite the incident, said. “I was really nervous.”

The workers were apparently making repairs to the façade of the building at the time of the collapse.

The FDNY is still investigating the incident.