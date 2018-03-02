Bronx, Mount Vernon residents owed more than $122 million in unclaimed funds, officials say

The state’s unclaimed funds account totals about $15 billion, according to DiNapoli’s office.

Northern Bronx and Mount Vernon residents may be owed part of over $122 million of the state’s unclaimed funds, officials said. Photo Credit: AP / Mary Altaffer

If you live in the Bronx, you could be entitled to a piece of a $122 million pie.

The state comptroller’s office has identified 199,945 people who live in the 36th Senate District, which covers parts of northern Bronx and Mount Vernon in Westchester County, who are owed so-called unclaimed funds, Sen. Jamaal Bailey and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced Thursday.

The unclaimed funds come from accounts related to old banks, insurance companies and stocks that have been turned over to the state until the money can be rightfully claimed.

Bailey, DiNapoli and other elected officials are now urging residents in the 36th Senate District to check the comptroller’s website to see if they are among the thousands who are owed money.

“As a father of two young daughters, I understand the costs that come with providing and raising a family and how beneficial extra funds can be,” Bailey said. “I think it’s important to inform constituents about the possibility of these funds and guide them toward accessing this money.”

State Sen. Jeff Klein said many people are unaware they’re owed money.

“To working- and middle-class family, every penny counts and I encourage citizens to access the state comptroller’s database to see if they have any unclaimed funds,” he added.

Any New Yorker can check to see if they’re owed money by visiting the state comptroller’s website or calling 800-221-9311. The comptroller’s office will help guide anyone who is owed money through the process of claiming the funds.