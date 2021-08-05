Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

After being postponed due to inclement weather, the Uptown Night Market is returning as a part of Harlem Week.

The Uptown Night Market was initially meant to open on July 8 but was delayed due to bad weather. The MASC Hospitality Group (creators of crowd favorites such as Bronx Night Market & Fordham Flea) and the West Harlem Development Corporation are coming together to kick off the Uptown Night Market with a huge festival in West Harlem on Aug. 12.

“We had to postpone the last minute on the original date, which was very upsetting to the community and our partners,” said Executive Producer Marco Shalma. “But we took the time to refocus and go, as they say – go big or go home. This party is going to be insane.”

The festivities will feature 50 of the city’s best food, beverage, merch, and art vendors celebrating the best of Harlem and NY which includes a rich African-American, African, Caribbean, Hispanic, and European, culture, entertainment, and gastronomy. The vendors, many of which are local minority-owned businesses alongside some of New York City’s all-time favorites, were curated in collaboration with Harlem Park to Park. The current line-up includes:

Downeast Lobstah

HangryDog

Sam’s Fried Ice Cream

Harlem Seafood Soul llc

Arnie & Ebony Catering LLC

Nelia’s Veg Kitchen

Island spice Grill inc

La Braza

Uptownn

Spoonable Spirits

C Bao

Mozzarepa

Nettie’s Knowledge

Bartheory bath & spa co

Treat Yourself Jerk

Bisoo

Casa Cherrywood Carvings

The Fried Kitchen

Mister bocadillos

Princess of Pastries

Tacos El Guero

The Egg Roll Queen

Ariance

Crystal & Irie

LoLo’s Seafood Shack

The launch will also feature a music line-up curated in collaboration with Harlem Late Night Jazz, a local arts non-for-profit, and consists of the master conguero Joaquin Pozo, the virtuous saxophonist David Lee Jones with Soul Power Band, and the legendary DJ Stormin Norman. The event is sponsored by Gorillas, Truly Hard Seltzer, Green Mountain Energy, Twisted Tea, and Dogfish Head.

The festival, located under the Harlem Arches on 12th Ave and 135th Street, will take place Thursday, Aug. 12 from 4 to 10 p.m. For more information visit www.uptownnightmarket.com.