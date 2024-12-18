‘Honor of a lifetime’: U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announces resignation ahead of Trump inaugural

Breon Peace is resigning as United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.

U.S. Attorney Breon Peace announced Wednesday that he will step aside as attorney for the Eastern District of New York, with his last day of service in the Brooklyn-based post being Jan. 10, 2025.

Peace, a Brooklyn native who has held the position since October 2021, will be succeeded by First Assistant United States Attorney Carolyn Pokorny, who is set to assume the role as acting U.S. Attorney after he leaves. She will remain in the role until incoming President-elect Donald Trump appoints a successor; the U.S. Senate must also confirm that appointee.

Peace, whom President Joe Biden appointed to the Eastern District role, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the office and serve the district’s diverse population in a heartfelt statement.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as United States Attorney, to be at the forefront in protecting the over eight million residents of this great district from harm, in upholding the rule of law and promoting civil rights and dignity for all people,” Pease said in a statement.

Peace noted the rewarding nature of public service and the privilege of working alongside talented prosecutors and staff throughout his tenure.

“I have had the singularly rewarding experience of being called to public service and leadership in a district that is filled with people of different backgrounds and life experiences – yet share a common bond of humanity,” he said. “Throughout my tenure, I have also had the good fortune to work with some of the most talented prosecutors and staff to be found anywhere in the country and this district and our nation are the better for their skill, sacrifice and service.”

As Peace prepares to exit, he shared his confidence in the ethical standards and efforts of the office.

“I will always be grateful for the extraordinary work we have done together in furthering our mission, doing the right thing always, and in achieving justice with honor and integrity,” he said.

It is common for sitting U.S. attorneys to resign ahead of a new, incoming presidential administration. Last week, Peace’s counterpart in the Manhattan-based Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, officially stepped down from his post.