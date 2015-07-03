Reddit in revolt: Moderators shut down parts of site

On Thursday, a popular Reddit employee was dismissed from the popular website. Volunteer moderators are responding by taking parts of the site down.

Victoria Taylor, Reddit’s Director of Talent and mastermind behind the popular AMA (Ask Me Anything) series, was well-liked among moderators on the site, and the reason for her dismissal has not been given, according to The New York Times.

Nearly 300 “subreddits,” or sections of the site, are currently offline, in what NPR is calling an “Internet insurrection.”