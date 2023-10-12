War in Israel: Gov, Mayor, NYPD hold emergency safety meeting after ‘day of jihad’ called for Friday

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Mayor Eric Adams, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and Governor Kathy Hochul held an emergency virtual briefing on Thursday to address alleged terrorist threats made by a former leader of Hamas.

During the briefing, city and state officials pledged to have increased police visibility and safety measures rolled out across the Big Apple on Friday, while urging New Yorkers to stay alert and report any suspicious activity. Top police brass likewise charged that every single member of the NYPD will be mobilized to counter threats.

This comes after Khaled Mashal, a former high-ranking Hamas leader, demanded a “day of jihad” across the world in hopes of sparking mass violence following this week’s bloodshed in Israel. Mashal also asked for Muslims to “show anger” on Friday.

“We are deeply disturbed by the message of hate urging violence in our communities in this region and around the world. It is not acceptable,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

Governor Hochul stated that the National Guard will also be readied and will monitor access points to the city. However, despite the significant implementation of safeguards, government officials state that there is no single credible threat. Hochul herself encouraged New Yorkers to “not let the terrorists win” by continuing to attend school, work and other affairs as normal.

However, the city is also bracing for several large-scale protests on Oct. 13, including another controversial pro-Palestine demonstration set to unfold in Times Square during the afternoon.

Police say they are keeping a close eye on the developing protests, pledging “zero-tolerance” for any act of violence between Palestinian and Israeli New Yorkers, including acts of antisemitism or Islamophobia. Police said that the public can expect to see heightened security and several police checkpoints, especially around sensitive areas such as schools and houses of worship. NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said that they are ready to snuff out violent acts of any kind.

“We are currently getting our resources together, and we will be there just like we’ve been there all week to keep the peace. We will not tolerate any hate—any acts of disorder will be quelled quickly,” Chief Chell said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James also weighed in on the security threats, warning against both antisemitism and Islamophobia.

“Let me be clear: New York has zero tolerance for hate of any kind, not now and not ever. As we mourn the loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives, there is no excuse or tolerance for antisemitism, Islamophobia, or bigotry and discrimination of any kind,” James said in a statement. “No New Yorker should fear walking in our streets because of what they wear, what they believe, or where and how they practice their faith. I encourage anyone who experiences a hate crime or bias incident to report it to my office.”

Earlier this week, several New York politicians, including Mayor Adams, pledged to stand in solidarity with Israel while also calling for Hamas to be destroyed.

“This was nasty. This was something that shows Hamas must be disbanded and destroyed. I am not here because I am your mayor,” Adams said. “I’m here today not only as the chief executive of this city, but I’m your brother.”