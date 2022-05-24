Quantcast
Sponsored

Webinar | What you need to know about taxes on the sale of primary residence & business property

estate agent gives pen and documents agreement with customer to sign contract. Concept agreement.
Photo via Getty Images

If you are selling a primary residence or business property, there’s a lot to know about the tax side of things. If you aren’t sure where to start, this virtual webinar is for you.

In the latest Schneps Media webinar, viewers will learn the ins and outs of selling properties and the legalities that come with it. Those who tune in will learn about the sale of a primary residence and business property, or a hybrid between primary residence and business properties like two-family homes; Internal Revenue Section 121 and Capital Gains Exclusion; and Exchanging Business Properties to Defer the Tax on the Sale.

Speakers for this webinar will include P. John Donofrio, EA, MBA, Owner of Donofrio Inc; and Accountant Nicholas Kroeper.

The webinar takes place at 3 p.m. on June 7. Click the link below to register:

REGISTER

