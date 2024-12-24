A family trudges through the snowstorm in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on Feb. 7, 2021.

NYC is enjoying a white Christmas Eve as the city’s sanitation crews work to keep streets clear and ice-free for all New Yorkers on Tuesday.

The NYC Department of Sanitation issued a winter operations advisory as of 4 a.m. Dec. 24. New Yorkers can expect up to an inch of snowfall on Christmas Eve, with a significant portion of the fluffy white stuff falling in the morning.

According to the Weather Channel, the last white Christmas in the five boroughs was in 2009. Historically, the city has an 11% chance of snow on Christmas.

DSNY officials began spreading salt on city streets Tuesday morning and will likely continue the operation if the snow sticks. The department said 700 salt spreaders were filled and “ready to go” as the snow fell. Workers will cover streets, highways and bike lanes.

There are no major mass transit changes at this time, according to the MTA.

Meanwhile, DSNY is still recruiting for emergency snow shovelers this winter who enjoy the great outdoors, can do the heavy lifting, and want to early some cold hard cash.

Shovelers are paid $18.54 an hour to start and $27.81 an hour in overtime each week. Anyone interested in applying must register for an application appointment online at nyc.gov/snow. The appointments take place at DSNY garages located in 59 sanitation districts throughout the five boroughs.

Information for private home and business owners

Home and business owners are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks on their property, per NYC law.

If the snow stops falling between:

7 a.m. and 5 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 4 hours

5 and 9 p.m., property owners must clear sidewalks within 14 hours

9 p.m. and 7 a.m., property owners must clear sidewalks by 11 a.m.

DSNY can fine property owners for failure to clear sidewalks. Fines start at $100 for the first offense.

Alternate side of the street parking is suspended on Tuesday, Dec. 24, to allow for snow-removal operations. It is also suspended on Dec. 25 for religious observance.

According to AccuWeather, temperatures will drop to a low of 28 degrees on Tuesday and reach a high of just 37 degrees on Christmas Day, Wednesday.