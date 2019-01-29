LATEST PAPER
30° Good Morning
Woman holding 1-year-old in stroller dies in fall down subway station stairs, NYPD says

The girl was not injured and was later reunited with family, cops said.

A woman holding her 1-year-old daughter in a

A woman holding her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller fatally fell down the stairs at a midtown subway station, police said.

A 22-year-old mother is dead after she fell down the stairs of a midtown subway station with her 1-year-old daughter on Monday night, police said. 

Malaysia Goodson, of Stamford, was holding the girl in a stroller when she fell at the Seventh Avenue B/D/E station on West 53rd Street at about 8 p.m., cops said. The girl was not hurt, but Goodson was found unconscious. 

She was taken to Mt. Sinai West, where she was pronounced dead. 

Whether Goodson tripped or had a medical episode was under investigation, an NYPD spokesman said. 

The girl was reunited with family and in good condition, police said.

