A 22-year-old mother is dead after she fell down the stairs of a midtown subway station with her 1-year-old daughter on Monday night, police said.

Malaysia Goodson, of Stamford, was holding the girl in a stroller when she fell at the Seventh Avenue B/D/E station on West 53rd Street at about 8 p.m., cops said. The girl was not hurt, but Goodson was found unconscious.

She was taken to Mt. Sinai West, where she was pronounced dead.

Whether Goodson tripped or had a medical episode was under investigation, an NYPD spokesman said.

The girl was reunited with family and in good condition, police said.