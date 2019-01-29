News Woman holding 1-year-old in stroller dies in fall down subway station stairs, NYPD says The girl was not injured and was later reunited with family, cops said. A woman holding her 1-year-old daughter in a stroller fatally fell down the stairs at a midtown subway station, police said. Photo Credit: Theodore Parisienne By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Updated January 29, 2019 8:25 AM Print Share fbShare Tweet gShare Email A 22-year-old mother is dead after she fell down the stairs of a midtown subway station with her 1-year-old daughter on Monday night, police said. Malaysia Goodson, of Stamford, was holding the girl in a stroller when she fell at the Seventh Avenue B/D/E station on West 53rd Street at about 8 p.m., cops said. The girl was not hurt, but Goodson was found unconscious. She was taken to Mt. Sinai West, where she was pronounced dead. Whether Goodson tripped or had a medical episode was under investigation, an NYPD spokesman said. The girl was reunited with family and in good condition, police said. By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417 Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News. Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Comments We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.