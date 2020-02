The medical examiner is investigating the exact cause of death.

Police tape. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Yana Paskova

A 36-year-old woman was found dead with stab wounds to her torso in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

Cops arrived to 69 W. 225th St. just before 4 p.m. after they received a call about a foul odor. There, authorities found the woman, whose name has not been released, unresponsive with multiple stab wounds to her torso.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The medical examiner is investigating the exact cause of death.