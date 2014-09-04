Woman hit by minivan on 98th St. and Madison Ave.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition.

A woman crossing the street outside an Upper East Side hospital was hit by a minivan Thursday morning, leaving her in serious condition, police said.

The woman, 66, was crossing 98th street just before 9:50 a.m. when she was struck by a Chrysler minivan, police said.

The 24-year-old driver of the minivan was attempting to turn left onto Madison Avenue, police said, when he slammed into her.

She was taken across the street to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious, but non-life threatening condition, said an FDNY spokesman.

Eloi Burgos, manager of the nearby Chickpea restaurant, said several customers were talking about the accident.

“I saw the woman she was getting [attended to],” said Burgos, 23. “We are human beings. When that happens we feel really bad. It could happen to your wife or mom.”