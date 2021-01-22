Woman in custody after crash in Brooklyn leaves one man dead | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A woman is in custody after a man died in a Brooklyn car crash early Friday morning.

Authorities say that at 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 22, police responded to a 911 call regarding a motor vehicle collision on the eastbound Brooklyn-Queens Expressway near exit 30. Upon their arrival, officers found a red 2-door Scion with three occupants: the 22-year-old female driver, a 33-year-old male rear seat passenger, and a 22-year-old male front seat passenger who was ejected from the car.

An investigation found that as the car was approaching exit 30 on the BQE, the driver failed to properly navigate the roadway, causing the vehicle to strike the stationary ‘cushion’ structure at the exit portion of the location. The car then came to rest. No other vehicles were involved or affected by the crash.

EMS rushed the 23-year-old ejected male passenger to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead. His identity is being withheld pending family notification.

The other two victims were NYC Health & Hospitals/Woodhull, both in stable condition. The driver of the car was later taken into custody with charges pending.