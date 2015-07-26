Woman rescued from water near Staten Island Ferry

A Staten Island woman was rescued from the water near the Staten Island Ferry Sunday afternoon after apparently trying to …

The Staten Island Ferry travels past some of NYC’s most iconic locations, including the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island. Photo Credit: Dillon Burke

A Staten Island woman was rescued from the water near the Staten Island Ferry Sunday afternoon after apparently trying to end her life, authorities said.

The 48-year-old woman, who was not identified, was spotted in the water by a Coast Guard boat that was escorting the ferry about 12:10 p.m., a spokesman for the agency said.

The woman was pulled on board and taken to Battery Park, where she was transferred to Bellevue Hospital Center. While police are still investigating why she was in the water, they said it may have been an attempted suicide.